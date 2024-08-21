Rescuers searching for the wreck of tycoon Mike Lynch’s family yacht, which sank off the coast of Sicily on Monday, have found four bodies inside, a source close to the rescue operations said on Wednesday. The four bodies have now been recovered and brought to land: one belonged to a heavily built man, while the other was a woman, the same source added. The British newspaper Daily Telegraph Among them is Lynch and her 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, citing the head of Sicilian civil protection.

The search for the missing people in the shipwreck is slow and complicated and has generated great excitement in the transalpine country. The public television channel RAI broadcast live this afternoon the recovery of the bodies and the moment when the specialized firefighting teams brought the remains of two castaways to the surface and put them in a patrol boat that took them to dry land. The remains were found in one of the cabins of the sailboat, behind some mattresses.

Divers have been searching for two days for six missing people: billionaire Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, banker and Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and Lynch’s lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda.

He Bayesian The vessel was a luxury sailing boat measuring 56 metres in length and 11 metres wide, flying the British flag and carrying 22 people, including ten crew members. It was anchored off the port of Porticello, near the city of Palermo, when it was caught in a strong surge of water during a storm in the early hours of Monday, which capsized and sank it in “a matter of minutes”, according to witnesses.

A few hours after the tragedy, rescue teams located the body of the first identified fatality, Recaldo Thomas, a crew member who worked as a cook on the ship, who was of Canadian origin and had documentation from Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the Italian fire brigade, the inspection of the wreck, which lies on its right side at a depth of about 50 metres, is a “long and complex” operation, as the interior spaces were obstructed by furniture and debris and the divers only had between 8 and 10 minutes underwater before having to come to the surface. In addition, the cabins are located on the lower deck. A remote-controlled vehicle was also deployed to explore the seabed and take underwater photographs and videos that could provide “useful and timely elements” to the prosecutors investigating the catastrophe.

Meanwhile, the search for the two remaining missing passengers continues, both on the surface with helicopters, and on the seabed, with specialized divers from Rome, Sardinia and Genoa who also participated in the rescues from the wreck of the Costa Concordiathe cruise ship that sank in 2012.

Prosecutors in the Sicilian town of Termini Imerese, who have opened an investigation to clarify the shipwreck, have questioned the captain of the BayesianJames Catfield, a 51-year-old New Zealander with extensive maritime experience, was asked to reconstruct the dramatic stages of the sinking and to acquire technical details that could be useful for the investigation.

Lynch, 59, is one of Britain’s best-known tech entrepreneurs and has been dubbed the country’s “Bill Gates”. He built Britain’s biggest software company, Autonomy, which was sold to Hewlett Packard for around €10bn in 2011, after which the deal fell apart. The US tech giant accused him of fraud, leading to a lengthy trial from which he was acquitted. And, according to local media, he was celebrating with a holiday on the island of Sicily.

Experts are at a loss to understand how a luxury boat, presumably equipped with the best accessories and safety devices, could sink in a matter of minutes, as witnesses report. The yacht anchored next to it was unharmed by the storm. BayesianOwned by Lynch’s wife, who survived the wreck, the yacht was built by Italian shipyard Perini in 2008 and was last refurbished in 2020. It had the world’s tallest aluminum mast, at 72 meters (230 feet), according to its builders.

