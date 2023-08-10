Three women and a man were found dead, handcuffed and with gunshot wounds to the head inside a van overturned in a stream on the road to the Granjas Rojas community near the area known as El Mosco, Oaxaca in Mexico.

Minutes before 8:00 a.m. this Tuesday, peasants who were going to their farmlands realized that there were dead people inside the truck Liberty cherry color, so they reported a road accident.

Municipal police and paramedics responded to the report with the support of a crane to remove the unit from the ditch and provide pre-hospital care for people.

Once they managed to open the vehicle, they found that the four occupants did not show vital signs, had injuries from firearm impacts and other signs of violence.

Elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency attached to the Homicide Investigation Unit of the Public Ministry, with a team of experts, compiled the evidence and sent the corpses to the Forensic Medical Service, in the state capital.

A Tarimoro municipal police officer was executed early Tuesday morning by armed men who broke into his home, located on Pípila street, in the municipal capital.



The crime occurred at 4:00 in the morning when the agent, identified as 33-year-old Carlos Andrés, was at home on his day off.

This event happened hours after the murder of a road policeman near the North Command in Celaya.



In another event, the body of a dismembered man was found inside an abandoned suitcase on Betania street in the San Felipe de Jesús neighborhood. The victim’s feet were bound. The suitcase with human remains was taken to the Forensic Medical Service.

