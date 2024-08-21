Sicily, Italy.- The bodies of four people, of the six missing since the luxury yacht carrying British technology tycoon Mike Lynch sank on Monday, were found on Wednesday, a source close to the rescue teams said.

The bodies, still unidentified, bring the death toll to five, following the discovery of a first deceased man near the shipwreck on Monday.

Hours before the waterspout hit early Monday, a party was underway on the Bayesian, the 56-metre-long British-flagged yacht moored 700 metres off the harbour at Porticello, east of Palermo, with 12 passengers and 10 crew members on board. Lynch, a wealthy businessman nicknamed the “British Bill Gates”, was celebrating with friends, collaborators and lawyers his acquittal in June in a fraud trial in the United States that could have cost him years in prison.

The ship sank within minutes and 15 people, including nine crew members, were rescued.

Another crew member was found dead. Missing are Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of the board of Morgan Stanley International, as well as his wife and Chris Morvillo, a lawyer who defended Mike Lynch at his trial in the United States, and his wife.