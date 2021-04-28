ofMarc Dimitriu shut down

Four bodies have been discovered in a clinic in Potsdam. One woman was arrested.

Potsdam – Four bodies were found in the Oberlinklinik in Potsdam that evening. Another person was seriously injured. The police spokesman Torsten Herbst confirmed to the picture. According to the spokesman, it was homicides, “through external violence.”

Four bodies in the Oberlinklinik in Potsdam: 51-year-old woman arrested – homicide investigation

The police had apparently been called to the Oberlinklinik in the Babelsberg district around 9 p.m. It is currently not clear whether the dead are also patients.

According to the police spokesman, a 51-year-old was arrested in connection with the acts. “The urgent suspicion is directed against them,” said Herbst. There are no further details about the woman yet. A homicide squad has taken over the investigation.