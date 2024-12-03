The sector Aerospace & Defense It is key not only to global security, but also as an economic engine and technological innovation. The companies that make up this sector are at the epicenter of a strategic transformation driven by unprecedented military spending.

In this sense, global military spending is at a high point, exceeding the 2.4 trillion dollars in 2023a historical record that reflects how growing geopolitical tensions are redrawing governments’ budget priorities. The United States leads this spending with more than 900 billion dollarswhile Europe, Asia and the Middle East also drastically increase their investments in weapons. In particular, the war in Ukraine and technological competition with powers such as China have driven these increases.

This context positions the sector Aerospace & Defense as an essential component of modern economies and below I am going to analyze the four “blue sapphires” that exist in this sector: the North American GE Aerospace, the French Dassault Aviation, the Italian Leonardo Spa and the Spanish Indra.

I remind you that the blue sapphires are those securities that aspire to be part of the next review of the Tressis Cartera ECO 30 fund, advised by theEconomist. Although only a few stocks are selected to join this fund, I want to explore and look for investment opportunities among the rest of the blue sapphires that, although they are not included in this review, stand out for being exceptional companies in terms of fundamentals and recommendations, being some of the best in their sectors.

GE Aerospace

It is the legal successor to the original General Electric Company founded in 1892, which split into three separate companies between November 2021 and April 2024, adopting the brand name GE Aerospace after divesting its healthcare and energy divisions.

GE Aerospace (formerly GE Aviation), is the world leader in aero engines, developing advanced technologies for both commercial and military aviation. Its portfolio includes cutting-edge engines and propulsion systems that are redefining efficiency and sustainability in the sector. In addition, it collaborates closely with the US armed forces in strategic programs for combat fighters and autonomous drones, positioning itself as a benchmark in innovation and defense.

From a technical point of view, it is striking to see how GE Aerospace has been developing an impeccable upward trend in recent years that is almost certain to lead its shares to recover the historical highs of the year 2000 in the $258with intermediate resistance at the 2017 highs in the 232 dollars. There is still a distance of 25 and 42% to these objectives. I highly doubt GE Aerospace won’t be heading next year for those all-time highs, which it will likely end up surpassing. That is why it is a title that could be an interesting purchase option if it returned to the 160 dollarswhich are the minimums for September.

GE Aerospace

Dassault Aviation

This French company is a symbol of excellence in aeronautics, with a double specialization: its Rafale fighters, used by multiple air forces around the world, and its Falcon range of executive aviation. Dassault is a key partner in European defense, participating in collaborative initiatives such as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS). Additionally, he leads developments in artificial intelligence and air control systems for both military and civil operations.

Operationally, I consider that it would be a real gift if in the coming weeks the title goes to seek support for the bullish trend that has been guiding the rises from the 2020 lows, which runs through the area of 160 euroswhich is also the base of a bullish channel and lows from last July. In that environment I would clearly be a buyer, looking for an upward push from there to set new all-time highs on the 210 euros. They can place their purchase orders at 160 euros, whose range would gain integers if it loses the support of 183 euros.

Dassault Aviation

Leonardo SpA

Based in Italy, Leonardo is one of Europe’s largest defense contractors. Its portfolio includes advanced helicopters, electronic surveillance solutions and cybersecurity systems. Its participation in emblematic projects such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and the development of advanced radar technologies reinforce its strategic position. In addition, it is expanding its presence in emerging markets, consolidating itself as a key player in military modernization and space systems.

Leonardo’s shares have long been in absolute free risewhich is the most bullish technical situation that exists. After having been consolidating positions in recent months, which served to eliminate its overbought, the security is resuming its upward trend. If he turned back to seek support from 23.50 euroswhich is where its bullish trend runs, is a clear purchase option to get on this rocket.

Leonardo SpA

Indra Systems

Representing Spain, Indra combines advanced technology in defense, cybersecurity and space systems. It is an important partner in the European FCAS program, where it leads avionics and simulation developments. In addition, it is a global reference in air traffic management and participates in key space missions with the European Space Agency (ESA). Its ability to integrate electronic defense and surveillance systems positions it as a strategic player in the international arena.

Operationally, the most interesting thing is that Indra’s price has been developing a consolidation phase for weeks now that has served to digest the strong rise that led to the title of the 7.20 to 21.75 euros. After having corrected the 38.20% Fibonacci of this rise, after reaching 16 euros, I understand that Indra is a clear purchase option to set foot in the sector, especially being a blue sapphire, looking for that in the coming months mark new highs on the 21.75 euros. We will find clues that will point towards the conclusion of the consolidation when it exceeds the 17.45 euros. When that happens I would be in favor of putting the second foot.

Indra Systems