There is no doubt that one of the greatest tourist attractions in Spain are its wonderful beaches. In all the coastal areas of the country we will find perfect sandy beaches to relax in the sun, take a good dip and practice water sports.

But this great plan is not only restricted to the summer months. The beauty of some beaches makes it worth it Also visit them at other times of the year, although the temperatures are not suitable for getting into the water. For example, the official Spanish Tourism website recommends four postcard-perfect beaches that we can also enjoy in winter, walking along the sand, breathing salt air and admiring its impressive landscapes.

Cofete beach (Fuerteventura)

El Cofete, the most spectacular virgin beach in the Canary Islands. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Canary Islands are perfect to enjoy at any time of the year. In fact, the archipelago boasts of having an average annual temperature of around 20 °C. That is why its paradisiacal beaches are the ideal refuge for those fleeing the cold.

For example, Cofete beach, located in the heart of the Jandía Natural Parkoffers us a pleasant climate and a wonderful landscape. The fine, ocher-colored sand rests at the foot of mountains that reach 800 meters high, extending along 14 kilometers of pure magic.





Las Catedrales Beach (Lugo)

Cathedrals Beach in Lugo, Galicia Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cathedrals beach is one of those destinations that you have to visit at least once in your life. In this corner of municipality of Ribadeo nature displayed an authentic work of art: when the tide is low, we can walk between impressive cliffs and arch-shaped rock formations.

It doesn’t have to be summer to admire this natural beauty, but it is important check the tides firstsince we will not be able to access it at high tide. We will find this information on the Xunta de Galicia website.

Genoveses Beach (Almería)

Genoveses Beach. Eduardo Estellez

The Genoveses beach in a real dream. Walking along it at sunset, when the orange colors of the sky merge into the sea, is a unique experience. This extensive sandy beach municipality of Nijarwithin the Cabo de Gata Natural Park, is surrounded by dunes, which gives it a more intimate and peaceful atmosphere.

Furthermore, the beauty of the beach has not gone unnoticed by the film industry. This has become the stage of several productionsfrom the series The Rat Patroluntil the movie The wind and the lion.





Poo beach (Asturias)

Poo Beach. Eduardo Estellez

Poo beach is located in the council of Llanes and draws attention to its funnel shape. Nestled between cliffs, it is located at the mouth of the small stream Río Vallina. At high tide, the beach transforms into a swimming pooland its waters are calm and shallow, so it is perfect for visiting as a family with small children.

We can reach the beach both on foot and by car. from the town of Poo so you can enjoy a magical postcard both in summer and at other times of the year. Of course, it must be taken into account that parking spaces are scarce.

