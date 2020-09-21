Pakistan’s young fast bowler Shaheen Afridi bowled brilliantly in the Vitality Blast. Four yorkers and four stumps were uprooted. Four times the bowler celebrated it fiercely. Shaheen showed a powerful game for Hamsher County on Sunday night. The Middlesex batsmen had no answer to his bowling.Shaheen dismissed John Simpson, Steve Finn, Thilan Valavita and Tim Murtag for four consecutive balls. He took six wickets for 19 runs. It was the best performance by any bowler for Hampshire County.

Shaheen took just one wicket for 191 runs in the season before Sunday. But in this match, he took all the effort.

Hampshire’s team scored 141 runs for nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Middlesex gave wickets to Shaheen in an attempt to increase the run rate. The team was all out for 121 in response. This was Hampshire’s first win in the season.