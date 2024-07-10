At least four children have died and another 176 have been orphaned by the repressive measures against gangs undertaken by the government of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. These are some of the main findings of the most recent report prepared by Cristosal, the main human rights organization in El Salvador.

The report, made public on Wednesday, is a summary of two years of work carried out by the organization during which it investigated 265 deaths of people detained under the so-called regime of exception. Four of the fatal victims are children, 244 are men and 17 are women. For the investigation, the organization relied on accounts from hundreds of relatives of the victims, court documents and medical-forensic reports. The investigation identified that, of the total number of people who died in prison, 106 had children, leaving 176 minors orphaned.

Regarding the babies who died in state custody, the Cristosal report states that two of them – a boy and a girl – lived with their mothers in prison – Salvadoran legislation allows mothers deprived of liberty to have their children with them as long as they are under five years old – where they became ill and were later handed over to their relatives, but died a few days after leaving the prison. Two others died after their mothers suffered spontaneous abortions “probably caused by a lack of prenatal care or because prison is an institution that violates essential rights such as food, sanitation, health and even the right to breathe freely,” says the document.

Terrorism Containment Center (CECOT).

Presidency of El Salvador

EL PAÍS sought a response from the Salvadoran government to the allegations; however, the Press Secretary of the Presidency, Ernesto Sanabria, did not respond to the messages. On previous occasions, officials of Bukele’s Executive such as the Minister of Security and Justice, Gustavo Villatoro, or the Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights, Andrés Guzmán, have denied the deaths in state custody or have indicated that they are “natural deaths.”

The report published by Cristosal recounts the case of Dina Hernández, a 28-year-old woman, a human rights activist who was captured in March 2024 during her 35th week of pregnancy. Hernández was charged with the crime of Illegal Groups. Twenty-four hours after her capture, a judge ordered her release, but the prison authorities disregarded the order and that same day she was charged with another crime. After three weeks in prison, the young woman’s family learned that the daughter she was carrying had died and they were only able to pick up the body. “The family has no information about Dina’s health conditions and does not know if she has received postnatal care,” the document states.

A previous report published by Cristosal last year revealed the first 153 deaths of prisoners in Bukele’s prisons. In that first document, the organization noted that dozens of the bodies had signs of having been tortured or strangled. The report published this Wednesday adds 112 more cases.

“The report demonstrates with abundant and undeniable evidence the massive and systematic violations of human rights during the state of emergency, including arbitrary detentions, violations of due process, torture and deaths of people in state custody and its serious impact on the country’s poorest families, particularly women and children,” Noah Bulock, director of Cristosal, told El País.

According to the report, it is still impossible to accurately estimate the “human cost” of the so-called “Bukele security model”; however, research shows that hundreds of innocent people have suffered irreversible impacts on their lives due to torture or cruel treatment.

Relatives accompany a funeral procession in El Salvador. COURTESY

For Zaira Navas, the organization’s legal director and one of the coordinators of the investigation, this document reveals a new angle on the negative effects of the measure, particularly on the lives of women. “They are the ones who have to take on the search for justice and, above all, they are the ones who take on the responsibility of caring for children and providing for the thousands of families that have been impacted by the state of exception,” Navas told EL PAÍS.

On this point, the document details that a sample of 110 interviews was taken and 7,742 cases of women detained under the exceptional regime were analyzed, which made it possible to detect that, in many cases, law enforcement agents have abused girls and adolescents with impunity, taking advantage of the power granted to them by the exceptional regime and have sometimes sexually abused women in prison.

Although the government has kept the exact figures of gender segregation of the more than 79,000 people detained hidden, Cristosal estimates from the complaints received that 15% are women and 1.5% are girls, boys and adolescents.

As for the impact on minors, the organization detected “repeated violations of rights” ranging from forced abandonment when the parents of these children are sent to prison to secondary effects such as school dropouts due to “psychological consequences or lack of material or food resources to continue their studies.”

Bukele and the exceptional regime as a solution to everything

The state of exception is the most brutal measure undertaken by the Salvadoran government against gangs, which began in March 2022 after the gangs murdered 87 people over a weekend as a result of breaking the pact they had with the Bukele government. Since then, the Executive has reacted by capturing anyone who had or was suspected of having ties to the gangs, taking thousands of innocent people in its wake. The measure has managed to dismantle the gangs to the point that after having almost total control over the national territory, they now flee and hide inside and outside the country.

Military siege in Soyapango, El Salvador. COURTESY

Following the success of the measure against gangs, many politicians from neighboring countries such as Guatemala, Costa Rica, Mexico and even Argentina have expressed intentions to imitate what they have called “the Bukele model.” However, they fail to point out that the success of the measure lies in the fact that the Salvadoran president took control of the three branches of government, which allows him to have control of the entire justice system. Bukele was reelected in violation of the Constitution and took office for his second term – now unconstitutional – on June 1 with popularity levels above 80%.

The president’s punitive model has reached such a point that last week he went on national television threatening business owners with “taking measures” if food prices continued to rise. “Just as we said to the gangs, now we say to you: stop abusing or don’t complain later,” he said.

