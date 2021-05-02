Four astronauts have returned this Sunday from the International Space Station aboard the Resilience capsule, developed by the space transportation company SpaceX, founded by the South African magnate Elon Musk. The crew has landed in the Gulf of Mexico, in a nocturnal return that has not occurred since the return of the components of the Apollo 8 mission on December 27, 1968, according to NASA has highlighted it’s a statement. The four astronauts – the Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and the Japanese Soichi Noguchi – have spent almost six months on the International Space Station, which orbits the Earth at an altitude of about 400 kilometers.

The ship has made a controlled landing with a parachute off the coast of Panama City, Florida (USA). Bill Nelson, newly appointed administrator of NASA, has welcomed the four astronauts. “We have achieved another incredible space travel for the United States and for our international and commercial partners. Safe and reliable transportation to the International Space Station is exactly the vision NASA envisioned when the agency embarked on the commercial crew program, ”said Nelson. The mission took off from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on November 15, 2020 aboard a Falcon 9, a partially reusable launch vehicle, a strategy that reduces the costs of space exploration. It is the first regular mission of NASA and the SpaceX company, after a first test trip starring astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in 2020.

Hopkins, Glover, Walker and Noguchi have spent 167 days aboard the International Space Station, completing 2,688 times around Earth. The crew has broken the record for the duration of a US space mission, set in February 1974 by astronauts Gerald Carr, Edward Gibson and William Pogue at Skylab, the first US space station.

The four astronauts have dedicated the last six months to various scientific experiments, such as the study of new drugs, the cultivation of vegetables and the investigation of semiconductor crystals, materials that can behave alternatively as conductors of electricity or insulators. Hopkins, Glover, Walker and Noguchi have also taken hundreds of photographs of the Earth, within a project to monitor natural disasters and climate change, and have conducted several spacewalks for maintenance tasks and to connect the Bartolomeo research platform, developed by Airbus.

The SpaceX company successfully launched its third manned mission to the International Space Station on April 23, with astronauts Thomas Pesquet, from the European Space Agency (ESA); Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough of NASA; and Akihiko Hoshide, from the Japanese space agency, JAXA. ESA hopes to carry out 40 experiments by European scientists over the six months of its mission.

