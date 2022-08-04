THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, August 4, 2022, 11:59



Agents of the National Police of the Yecla Police Station arrested three members of a family as responsible for crimes against public health, robbery with force and reception, as well as a fourth person as responsible for a crime of robbery with force.

At the beginning of June, the group of the Judicial Police of the Yecla Police Station began an investigation into a black point for the retail sale of narcotic substances, located in the center of the municipality. The activity in this place, in addition, generated a great social alarm among the residents and merchants of the area, which was run by a family clan dedicated not only to the sale of narcotic substances, but also to the commission of various crimes against property. .

The agents also discovered that the investigated house, owned by a bank, was being illegally squatted by the detainees, who had illegally hooked up the electricity and water supply.

At the same time, the authorities carried out investigations of several robberies with force of domestic birds and their cages by climbing, since those arrested ascended to the first-floor balconies or even interior patios. Carrying out an exhaustive ocular inspection in the assaulted places allowed the identification of one of the authors.

The subsequent follow-up of this identified person allowed the investigators to locate and recognize a second perpetrator, a member of the investigated family clan, as well as the destination of the stolen birds. These were taken to the squatted home, which was used indistinctly as a point of sale for drugs to the final consumer and as a point of reception for objects stolen by drug addicts.

By carrying out numerous surveillances, as well as the practice of other steps in which the Yecla Local Police collaborated, numerous revealing indications of the crimes investigated were obtained, which motivated the court to agree to the practice of a registration at the address used by the investigated clan.

Small amounts of cocaine, hashish and marijuana, money, and tools for making paper (scales, plastic scraps) were seized in said registry, in addition to nine caged finches, of which five turned out to be goldfinch specimens, the target species. protection, so they were referred to the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Center in the Region of Murcia. Two other birds that had been the object of one of the robberies investigated were delivered to their rightful owners. In addition, a number of allegedly stolen objects or precedents of property crimes such as televisions, bicycles, scooters, consoles and mobile phones were seized.

The detainees are accused of crimes against public health, robbery with force, reception, fraud of electric fluid, usurpation of real estate, as well as a crime related to the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals. The detainees were handed over to the judicial disposition of the Investigating Court on duty duty and were released pending trial.