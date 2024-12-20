The National Police arrested four men this Friday in Madrid and Toledo. members of a criminal organization dedicated to truck theft. In addition, the detainees had stolen a vehicle in Córdoba that was recovered in Talavera de la Reina.

As reported by the Police in a press release, the detainees are charged with crimes of robbery with force, motor vehicle theft, falsification of documents and membership in a criminal organization. Two of those involved are in prisontwo free with charges and a fifth in police search.

The investigation began in March after a complaint at the Córdoba Provincial Police Station of the theft of a large truck, which contained 24,441 kilograms of copper, which He was recovered a few days later in Talavera. According to investigators, the perpetrators of the robbery were located in Madrid and Yeles, Toledo, and belonged to a “perfectly structured” criminal organization.

In November, agents from the Provincial Police Station of Córdoba and Leganés arrested one of the members of the organization in this Madrid town. Furthermore, it has been charged with a crime against road safety because at the time of the arrest he did not have a driving license.

That same day the Police also arrested two members of the gang in Leganés, and the following day a fourth member who has been charged with a crime of reception, after carrying out two entries and searches in the Toledo town of Yeles. The police investigation remains open, since a fifth member is in police search.