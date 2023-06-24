Nfter a gas explosion at a restaurant in China killed 31, Chinese police arrested four people. As the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, those arrested were the restaurant owner, two investors involved in the restaurant and the managing director. Investigated because of “causing a serious accident through negligence”. The authorities also froze the assets of nine people, including the four arrested.

A gas explosion shook a barbecue restaurant in a residential area in the city of Yinchuan in northwest China on Wednesday evening. 31 people died. Seven people were also injured by flying glass splinters. The blast happened on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival, when many people in China go out and meet friends. The accident was caused by a liquid gas leak, Xinhua reported, citing local officials.

Safety regulations are often disregarded

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “better security management in key industries” to “effectively protect people’s lives and property,” state media said on Thursday.

Explosions and other fatal incidents are relatively common in China, as safety regulations are often not followed and many places build without permits. Escape routes are therefore often blocked in the event of a fire.

Already this month, three people died in explosions caused by fireworks in the north Chinese city of Tianjin. At least 17 people died in a fire at a restaurant in the northeast city of Changchun in September last year.