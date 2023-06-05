Four men of Algerian origin have been arrested for the alleged crime of transporting illegal immigrants on the coast of La Azohía. To carry out the disembarkation of these people they used a zodiac-type boat, which fled the place. Some of the suspects involved had a similar background and their stay in Spain was irregular.

During the month of May, the National Police carried out an operation to detect possible criminal groups that could be using this area of ​​the Cartagena coast for this type of crime with the so-called ‘taxi boat’.

The agents and several witnesses were able to observe a congregation of people of North African origin and several vehicles around the La Azohía dock. In addition, there was an SUV with a trailer carrying a zodiac, apparently prepared for the transport of immigrants from the nearby coasts of the African continent.

Of the four arrested, three of them were in an irregular situation, two had a history of similar events with different identities and one had a judicial and police claim, for which reason they were arrested for said reason and in application of the law. in force on the rights and freedoms of foreigners for irregular stay in Spain.

The fourth individual got out of the driver’s position of the SUV when the police intervened and put up great resistance, which is why he was arrested for an alleged crime of disobedience and serious resistance to agents of the authority, being later identified as Algerian citizens with permission to residence in France.

In the car registration it was possible to verify that the zodiac was bought in France. The boat had a 250 CV engine and would cost more than 50,000 euros, a fact that would constitute a crime of smuggling when introducing it into Spain without declaring its value.