National Police Agents Four people have been arrested in Arona (Tenerife) for his alleged involvement in a crime against industrial property after intervening various counterfeit items for a market value greater than 1,850,000 euros.

Within the framework of the operation, approximately 200 luxury watchessome 900 leather goods such as bags and belts, 21,500 toys and figures, 1,300 key chains, 259,000 playing cards and 2,886 decks of the denounced brands, all of them presumably counterfeit.

The investigation began after complaint from several representatives from different brands, who warned about the sale of possible counterfeit products in different commercial establishments in the south of Tenerife, the National Police reports in a note.

Agents specialized in this type of crime began the appropriate investigations that made it possible to locate four stores where the seized items were traded, arresting the regents and discovering in one of them a watch assembly and assembly point of sale high-end counterfeit products, which were dismantled.