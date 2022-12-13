A new police coup against the sale of drugs in the Murcian neighborhood of La Paz has resulted, for the moment, with four detainees. The group of narcotics from the National Police, together with agents from the prevention and reaction unit (UPR) and canine guides, seized at noon on Tuesday two houses from a block of buildings located on Calle Río Tajo, in the heart of from the neighborhood

The agents, according to sources from the body, located different drugs inside the houses, especially marijuana. The Police also uncovered a crop with around fifty cannabis plants that had been hidden in one of the homes.