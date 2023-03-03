The National Police have arrested four young people for their involvement in the death of a 78-year-old woman in Andújar (Jaén), whose body was found last Monday inside her home with “apparent signs of violent death” and several injuries. of a white weapon According to a police spokesman, they are being investigated as alleged perpetrators of an intentional homicide. This same source has indicated that, throughout the day, they plan to issue a statement on the arrests and the context in which they have occurred.

The woman’s body was found Monday night in a house in the Almería sector of the Puerta de Madrid polygon of the municipality. Several neighbors had noticed her absence several days ago, and they were the ones who alerted the 112 Emergency Service. The health personnel found the deceased woman on the ground and with signs of having received several stab wounds.

The sub-delegate of the Government in Jaén, Catalina Madueño, confirmed on Thursday that gender violence had been ruled out and specified that there were “several lines of investigation open.”

From the Jaén National Police Station they indicated that the court in charge of the case, number 2 of Andújar, had decreed the proceedings secret. In recent days, several people whose identity and connection to the event have not disclosed about the woman’s death have declared.