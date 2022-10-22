Three men and one woman have been arrested by the National Police as members of a criminal group accused of the crimes of kidnapping, robbery with violence and intimidation, injuries, coercion, threats and fraud. The four arrested are accused of having assaulted the house, near the Retiro park in Madrid, of the founder of Tuenti, Zaryn Dentzel, armed with a stun gun and knives. The intention was “to get hold of the keys to his private access to the digital wallet which contained more than 25 million euros,” according to the Police. But, since they could not access the private keys, they took other objects from the home, such as bank cards and luxury watches that the businessman kept in the safe. The four detainees have entered prison after going to court.

The arrest of these four people occurs after a long investigation, which led to the identification of two couples who agreed to commit the crimes, although, according to the agents, they did not know each other personally until the time of the events. Hence, the difficulty of linking them that researchers have had.

The investigations began last November, when three men and a woman, disguised and hooded, entered the home of Zaryn Dentzel. There, they handcuffed the 38-year-old businessman, who lives between Santa Bárbara, in the United States, and Madrid. He had returned to the capital of Spain just a few weeks ago after spending a season in his native country. The businessman had been investing in bitcoin for years and his fortune in this virtual currency amounted to 25 million euros, according to the police. Dentzel settled in Spain in the mid-2000s, when he decided to found a social network for young people that he named Tuenti, after a stay to learn the language in Extremadura when he was a student. His social network had millions of users and was acquired by Telefónica in 2010 for 70 million euros. He continued to lead the company by ensuring its management. In 2016 the social network was shut down and Tuenti remained as a telephone operator.

The assaulted house is located on Ruiz de Alarcón street, near the Botanical Garden. Dentzel was at home that day with a “maintenance worker” when the doorbell rang, he said in the complaint. It was around three in the afternoon. In the booth at the entrance, the doorman had gone out to eat. As he explained to this newspaper in November, he usually leaves at two and does not return until five in the afternoon. Because of that, he couldn’t intercept anyone.

Hearing the doorbell, the businessman thought it was someone he was waiting for, as stated in the complaint. He opened it and what he found on the other side of the door were four hooded men who covered the security cameras with clothing as soon as they entered the house. The maintenance worker was pepper sprayed in the eyes and separated from the homeowner, who was the real target of the assault, according to investigators.

Some of the objects and money seized from the four accused of assaulting the house of the founder of Tuenti, Zaryn Dentzel.

National Police/EFE

With great violence, they forced Dentzel “to provide them with the keys to his private access to the digital wallet, worth 25 million euros.” Later they searched the house and that is how they obtained bank cards, luxury watches and two aluminum suitcases where they put the objects they had stolen. “After cleaning the traces, including spraying the victims with cleaning products, they left the home separately to which they had accessed during the time in which the janitor was absent to eat,” the Police details. The agents went to the house due to a call from a neighbor who heard screams, but when they arrived, the hooded men had already left. Once the assault was over, the woman managed to extract about 2,000 euros from the accounts of the founder of Tuenti with the bank cards.

During the investigation, the agents found out that the criminal group had gathered extensive information about Dentzel to plan the assault in detail. To do this, tasks were divided, such as organizing access to the home, the assault, the custody of the victims, the attacks and threats, and even leaving the home.

In addition, the only woman later traveled to the United Kingdom. For this reason, the police requested help from the British services, which kept the agents informed of her location at all times. When she returned to Spain, the investigators prepared an operation that culminated in the arrest of the four, who now remain in prison.

