Seven students died Tuesday after falling from a fourth floor at the Public University of El Alto, a peripheral city of La Paz, Bolivia. Dozens of students were involved in a confused fight after an assembly called by the Student Center on an internal balcony of the building. One of the railings did not withstand the pressure and eleven people rushed into the void from the fourth floor of the building, at a height of 16 meters. The victims, four men and three women, were between 19 and 27 years old. Hours later, the police arrested three of the eight convenors of the meeting, which did not have authorization from the university, and the building’s doorman.

Attention is now focused on the division of responsibilities. The University’s Student Center had summoned the students of the Business Administration career to a mandatory meeting, despite the restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic. The summary was unclear: analyze “the institutional situation” of the university center, without further details. The encounter ended with a low intensity fight that exceeded the space of the room and overflowed the capacity of the entrance hall. Video footage shows young people crowding uncontrollably, while some of them struggle with each other. When the railing gives way, a group falls from the heights. The La Paz prosecutor, Marco Cossío, said that he has opened an investigation for “homicide and serious and very serious injuries.”

The commander of the Police, Jhonny Aguilera, said that they will analyze the videos of the security cameras of the university to establish criminal responsibilities. Aguilera drew attention to two women struggling seconds before one of them falls into the void. At the time of the accident, three students died from the impact and the other four died in hospital. Another five young people remain hospitalized.

The police now fear a “pact of silence” between the students who called the meeting. “With or without an agreement we are going to clarify this issue,” warned the police chief, after lamenting that after the accident many involved “disappeared.” This Wednesday, Colonel Douglas Uzquiano, director of the Special Force to Fight Crime in La Paz, affirmed that the investigation includes the presence of students from other careers who were not summoned. “The investigation takes into account power disputes in student centers,” he said in a television interview.

The university, meanwhile, hastened to clarify that the meeting was not authorized, especially since the social distancing measures as a result of the pandemic still apply. In a statement, the house of studies regretted what it considered a “fortuitous accident.” Speaking to a local radio station, the university administrator, Henry Huanca, pointed out that there was an “assembly despite the fact that there is a resolution that prohibits them. The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, lamented the tragedy and expressed his “heartfelt condolences to the people of El Alto and the suffering families.”

This week closing acts of the campaign were expected for the candidates who will contest the elections of municipalities and governorates on Sunday, but in the face of Tuesday’s tragedy most of the events have been canceled.