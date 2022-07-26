Agents of the National Police arrested two men, one of whom was of Argentine nationality, the other Spanish and two women of Spanish nationality, for fleeing in a stolen vehicle. In the early hours of this Tuesday, the National Police received a call warning of the presence of a vehicle that was reported stolen in the parking lot of a well-known local in the district of Puente Tocinos. Once the agents verified it, a surveillance device was established in the surroundings of the stolen car to identify the possible occupants in case they returned.

After some time, two men and two women were seen leaving the premises, heading for the car to get there and enter it. It was then that the National Police officers who were monitoring it stopped it to identify its occupants. These, faced with the police presence, chose to attack indiscriminately against the police vehicles that were blocking the exit from the parking lot of the place where it was parked and against the acting agents who were there, on foot and inside the vehicles, in order to realize on the run and evade the action of justice.

After ramming three times strongly against police vehicles, the stolen vehicle managed to gain enough space and this allowed him to flee through the streets of the district, causing damage to various vehicles that were parked there.

Finally, it ended up hitting the wall of a house, which made it possible to reach the occupants of the vehicle and stop them, but not before offering strong resistance and showing great aggressiveness, especially from the driver, during the arrest of the agents.

Both the policemen injured during the events and the perpetrators were assisted ‘in situ’ by the emergency services. With a final balance of two damaged official vehicles in addition to the one reported as stolen. The detainees are in police facilities waiting for the police efforts to be completed, accused of theft, resistance and disobedience.