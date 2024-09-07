Ciudad Juarez.– Members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) executed five outstanding arrest warrants, four of them for crimes against health and one for injuries.

Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported that José Arnulfo PA, 28, was arrested at the intersection of Fundadores and Costa de Veracruz streets in the Parajes de San José subdivision, after committing an administrative offense.

When consulting his general data in the Juárez Platform System, they noticed that this person has three current arrest warrants for crimes against health, issued on January 24, May 17, and October 10, 2023.

Another person arrested was Ramón HB, 46, arrested at the intersection of Leonardo Solís Barraza and Del Desierto streets, in the Cerradas de San Pedro subdivision.

This person also committed an administrative offense and the Juárez Platform System detected the current arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, which was issued by a control judge on May 23, 2024.

José Arturo BO, 54 years old, was arrested on Rafael Velarde and La Paz streets, in the downtown area, for littering in public places and when consulting his general data in the Juárez Platform System, it showed the current arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on June 16, 2024.

While José Manuel RR, 31 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Ramón Rayón and Zaragoza Boulevard, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood, caused acts of harassment, and the Juárez Platform System issued the current arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on August 7, 2024.

Finally, the officers arrested Alejandro Arturo MM, 33, who was intercepted at the intersection of Uganda and Iran streets, in the Infonavit Tecnológico neighborhood, for acts of harassment.

This person has a valid arrest warrant for the crime of aggravated injuries, issued on December 8, 2023.

All those arrested were handed over to the corresponding authority, which will be in charge of following up on these judicial orders, said the SSPM spokesperson.