Saturday, March 30, 2024, 10:34



Updated 8:52 p.m.









The call from the security guard at the Molina de Segura hospital to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia alerted at midnight this Saturday of a mass brawl in the parking lot of the aforementioned hospital center.

The security guard warned that several people were carrying knives and were fighting. A National Police team went to the scene and requested support to intervene. After controlling the situation, the agents reported that there was a 26-year-old young man with stab wounds to the chest who was going to be treated at the same hospital. The victim was attacked with a butcher knife 45 centimeters long.

After being stabilized, a doctor from the Mobile Emergency Unit of the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 who traveled to the area reported that they were proceeding to transfer him to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia. The agents arrested four men of Spanish nationality, between the ages of 28 and 38, who are accused of committing the crime of attempted murder. One of them has 47 arrests and was released from prison just three days ago.