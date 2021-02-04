The National Police detained four men in Murcia, three Algerians and a Moroccan, aged between 18 and 30 years. Allegedly, after stealing a bag from inside a vehicle, they used the victim’s bank cards to buy alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

On Wednesday afternoon, the victim had come to check the bar that he runs, and his companion was waiting for her by the door, inside the vehicle in which they had come to the premises. Then, and surprisingly, four individuals of Arab origin opened the rear door of the vehicle and, after taking the bag, ran away.

Shortly after the robbery, the victim realized that he was charging his accountUsing the cards that had just been stolen, he called the 091 Operative Room. He reported the theft of the bag, the description of the thieves and the place where the purchases were being made.

A patrol went along with the victims and another went directly to the establishment where the transactions were taking place. While some policemen collected more data on the description of the thieves, others went to the establishment where the scam was perpetrated. The person in charge was able to indicate to the agents the direction taken by these individuals, who had just left the premises after buying alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

The National Police followed the trail of the thieves, locating them next to the Malecón dissuasive parking lot, and when verifying that they matched the descriptions, a security search was carried out, which allowed them to discover the victim’s cards and the same amount of money in cash that she was carrying in her purse. The police intervention culminated in four detainees accused of the crimes of theft and fraud, who were turned over to the judicial authority.