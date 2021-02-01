National Police agents arrested four individuals for allegedly threatening, using a revolver, a person at the door of his house in the Murcian district of La Raya. The events occurred on January 22. A group of individuals arrived aboard a vehicle to La Raya, and one of them fired a firearm up to five times in the air, while shouting a name in a threatening attitude.

As a result of this event, the National Police began an investigation in which the identity of the alleged perpetrator of the shots and his companions was quickly established. The operation culminated in the arrest of the four allegedly implicated in the threats and the carrying out of 3 house searches.

The investigators focused on three homes that were entered and searched in the operation. The National Police seized approximately 900 grams of cocaine, several doses of marijuana perfectly prepared for sale and distribution, and approximately 46,000 euros in cash. In addition, a banknote counting machine and several precision scales were also intervened.

The intervention finally culminated in four arrests for crimes of serious threats, illegal possession of weapons and drug trafficking, and the detainees were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty.