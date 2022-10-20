The National Police has arrested four young people between the ages of 18 and 22 in Malaga after a fight in which a fifth man was shot twice. The altercation occurred around nine o’clock last Sunday night in the Dos Hermanas neighborhood, a humble area of ​​the Carretera de Cádiz district, the most populous in the capital of Malaga. One of those arrested is the alleged perpetrator of the shots and is charged with the crime of attempted murder. The other three are considered alleged perpetrators of serious threats. The victim, who had to be treated at the hospital, has already been discharged. The reasons for the discussion have not transpired so far.

Several residents of the area alerted the 112 Andalucía Emergency service of a fight on Cortijuelo street in the Dos Hermanas neighborhood late on Sunday. Several National Police patrols went to the area, which found a wounded man with two bullet wounds, one near the groin on the left leg and another next to the pubis, in addition to a shoulder wound. His life was not in danger, but he was transferred to the Virgen de la Victoria hospital in Malaga, where he was treated. The victim and his relatives explained to the police that the shots were the result of a brawl with several youths from the neighborhood.

More information

The agents of the Homicide Group of the Malaga police station who took charge of the case arrested two men the next day, Monday. They are also residents of the area. One of them is considered the alleged perpetrator of an attempted murder and the other of a crime of serious threats. For this same reason, the police arrested two other residents of the neighborhood on Wednesday.

Investigators believe that the fight began due to disagreements between those involved and that the discussion escalated until the detonations by firearms occurred. After being brought to justice, the alleged perpetrator of the shots has entered prison. The victim has already been discharged and is stable, recovering at home