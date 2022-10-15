French police have arrested four people after the discovery of the body of a 12-year-old girl inside a suitcase on a Paris street, local media reported on Saturday. The girl disappeared on Friday afternoon, when her relatives reported that she had not returned home after school.

An inspection of security cameras in the area showed a woman struggling to move a suitcase outside the building where the family lives, in the French capital’s 19th arrondissement. The suitcase, with the body inside, was found nearby shortly after by a homeless person.

The police keep the investigations secret, but several leaks to local media indicate that the body had cuts in the throat and was tied with packing tape.

The investigators, who found tape and a cutter in a basement of the building where the girl lived, are awaiting the autopsy, scheduled for this Saturday, and the interrogations of the detainees to try to close the case.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.