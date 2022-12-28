The staff of judges who will be present at the World Cup in Australia-New Zealand has already been defined. In total, there will be 33 main judges, members of all confederations, 56 assistants and 18 VAR officials. Argentina will be represented by four referees: María Laura Fortunato as the main judge, Mariana De Almeida and Daiana Milone as assistants and Salomé Di Iorio in the VAR. Here we tell you who they are.
María Laura Fortunato has been a member of the AFA referee staff since 2007. She started in the lower ranks and then ventured into women’s soccer. Although she has been an international referee since 2014, her first match in the men’s promotion was in 2014 in Atlas vs Muñiz, for Primera D. Later, she led the Copa América, Copa Libertadores and the women’s world championships for youth and seniors and the Olympic Games . Her first World Cup was France 2019, where she participated in the United States’ 13-0 win over Thailand, on date 1 of Group F.
Mariana De Almeida was the first woman to integrate the arbitration body of a superclassic between Boca and River in the First Division of men’s soccer. The match was played on September 11 and Mariana made her debut as fifth referee. In addition, she along with Daiana Milone, she was the first to referee matches in the men’s Copa Libertadores.
Salomé Di Iorio has had a twenty-year career and went through the ascent to First B, children’s, youth and women’s. At the international level, she was in the Olympic Games, world youth and seniors, South American Sub17, Sub20 and Seniors, Copa América and Libertadores. Now, she will have the challenge of being in front of the VAR.
