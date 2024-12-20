The Juvenile Court number 2 of Barcelona has sentenced the two detained minors to four and two years in prison. for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in the Màgic shopping center in Badalona, ​​in November 2022.

They have been convicted of committing several crimes of sexual assault with carnal access, oral, anal and vaginaland both must comply with a 1 kilometer restraining order with the victim and his family for 3 years after leaving prison, although the second person involved will not have to be hospitalized.

(More information coming soon)