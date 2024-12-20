The Juvenile Court number 2 of Barcelona has sentenced the two detained minors to four and two years in prison. for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in the Màgic shopping center in Badalona, in November 2022.
They have been convicted of committing several crimes of sexual assault with carnal access, oral, anal and vaginaland both must comply with a 1 kilometer restraining order with the victim and his family for 3 years after leaving prison, although the second person involved will not have to be hospitalized.
