The former Minister of the Interior of the Generalitat, Miquel Buch, has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison and 20 years of disqualification for the crimes of embezzlement and prevarication. The Mossos sergeant, Lluís Escolà, has also been sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years of disqualification. The TSJC has not yet made the sentence public, but it has been confirmed by the former Government advisor himself.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested six years in prison for the former Interior Minister. The Junts leader was accused of having hired a Mossos agent, Lluís Escola, as an advisor to the department so that he would actually carry out escort work for Puigdemont in Brussels. “We maintain that Mr. Escolà was appointed to provide protection, accompaniment and surveillance tasks for Mr. Puigdemont while he held the position of advisor,” the Prosecutor’s Office stated during the trial.

This agent held the position of advisor between July 2018 and March 2019. At trial, he acknowledged that he helped Puigdemont in his escape abroad. Later, he accompanied the former president taking advantage of his days off, vacations and sick leave. Later, he was appointed advisor. The Prosecutor’s Office maintained that he continued to act as an escort. The Barcelona Court has agreed with the Public Ministry. During the trial, Puigdemont reproached the Ministry of the Interior for refusing to provide him with an escort. The Ministry denied him protection due to his status as a fugitive from justice. Puigdemont, on the other hand, considered that it corresponds to him as part of the privileges assigned to the former presidents of the Generalitat.

Miquel Buch has described the sentence in Rac1 as “beast” and “unjust” and has announced that he will appeal. From Òmnium Cultural, they have indicated that Buch’s case is included among the 1,432 people who could be amnestied, if the law negotiated by the socialists and the independentists in exchange for the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez is approved.