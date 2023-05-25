On January 6, 2021, Barnett, along with thousands of Trump supporters, stormed the country’s legislative headquarters in an attempt to prevent members of Congress from perpetuating the defeat of the Republican president for a second term and approving the victory of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, in the presidential election.

On that day, an AFP photographer took a picture of Barnett sitting on Pelosi’s chair and resting his left foot on her desk.

That image traveled the world and allowed the police to quickly arrest him.

According to the indictment brought against this supporter of the “Q Anon” movement, which promotes conspiracy theories, Barnett left a letter to Pelosi that included insults to her and stole an envelope bearing her signature.

Earlier this year, Barnett appeared before a federal court in Washington, where he was convicted of several charges, including “obstruction of official proceedings”, “theft” and “breaking into an official building using a dangerous weapon” which is a baton fitted with a stun gun.

During his trial, this 60-year-old appeared defiant, asserting that he had been “pushed into” the Capitol building by the crowd.

In a memorandum submitted to the judge before pronouncing the verdict, the Public Prosecution said that the defendant showed no remorse for what he had done and “sought to earn money from his bad reputation” by trying to sell copies of the famous photo with his signature for $100 per photo.

Authorities have arrested more than a thousand people since the attack on the Capitol building, and nearly 300 of them have been sentenced to prison terms.

The harshest sentence issued to date against any of these convicts is 14 years imprisonment, and it was imposed on a man with a long criminal record.

However, this situation is likely to change on Thursday, when the judiciary will issue a sentence that is expected to be much harsher against the founder of the far-right “Oath Keepers” militia, Stuart Rhodes, who was convicted in November of “rebellion”, which is a rare and extremely serious charge. years.