Bolaños, Jalisco.- Four all-terrain ambulances are delivered to the Wixaritari communities from San Miguel Huaixtita, Pueblo Nuevo, San Sebastián Teponahuaxtlán and Tuxpan De Bolaños, in the municipalities of Mezquitic and Bolaños.

It is the first time that all-terrain ambulances are delivered, since they were adapted to the characteristics of the region and they have the capacity to access mountainous terrain without putting patients and medical personnel at risk, reported the Jalisco Health Secretariat.

The delivery of ambulances will benefit 18 thousand people of the communities of the Wixárika sierra, the SSJ deepens.

“With an investment of 10.7 million pesos for the four units, more than 18,000 residents of the Wixárika sierra will benefit.from 93 communities in the municipalities of Mezquitic and Bolaños”, reported the Secretariat through a statement.

The units have a semiautomatic external defibrillator (DESA) and specialized equipment to deal with Related Emergencies that can become a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (UTIM).

ambulance delivery seeks to strengthen prehospital care in the Wixárika community of San Miguel Huaixtita, one of the most remote towns in the state, with transfers of up to eight hours to the Huejuquilla Community Hospital, twelve hours to the Regional Hospital of Colotlán and more than fifteen hours to the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara.

The distribution of the units was made taking into account the proximity between communitiesand it was specified which localities each ambulance will serve, to ensure prompt and timely attention to emergencies.