The numbers of robberies in high- and medium-standing homes grow to pre-pandemic levels
The axis of the A-6 and the swamps road is the main objective of these itinerant organizations
Murillo Street in Arroyomolinos. It is Monday, November 25, around 8:30 p.m. A family is preparing for dinner when they realize that someone has broken into their chalet. The owner manages to get hold of his mobile phone and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Albanian #clans #attack #chalets #exclusive #areas #Madrid
Leave a Reply