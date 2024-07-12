CFour Palestinian aid workers were killed in an Israeli bombing on Friday in an aid warehouse in the Mawasi area, designated as a “humanitarian zone” in the south of the Strip, Palestinian medical sources confirmed to EFE.

According to the criteria of

At least one of the victims worked for the British NGO Al Khair, the sources said.

The Mawasi area on the Mediterranean coast of the Khan Yunis area was designated by the Israeli army as a “humanitarian zone” and it ordered the evacuation of more than a million Gazans, including those displaced from Rafah in May, when its troops began a military operation in the city, which borders Egypt.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident. This is not the first time that Israeli forces have killed aid workers in Gaza.

One of the most high-profile cases was that of the NGO World Central Kitchen, which lost seven of its employees in April, six of them foreigners, in an attack that the Israeli army attributed to “mistaken identification.”

The case outraged international public opinion, but the truth is that since the war began, hundreds of Palestinian humanitarian workers have died, many of them employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Since the start of the war, more than 38,300 people have been killed and the bodies of thousands of missing are buried under the rubble of the enclave, according to local health authorities.

Most of the dead are women and children. On Friday, after the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Tal al-Hawa district of Gaza City in the north of the Strip, Civil Defence teams found some 60 bodies, including entire families burned to death in their homes, the group said.

EFE Agency