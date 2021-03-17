Four people have had to be hospitalized after being affected by smoke inhalation when the apartment in which they reside caught fire, located on Corregidor Pueyo street, in the Vistalegre neighborhood, in Murcia.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received a notice at 3.14 am indicating that a fire had broken out in the living room of the house, located on the sixth floor of a seven-story building.

Patrols of the Local Police of Murcia and firefighters of the City Council of this town immediately moved to the place, who on their arrival demanded health assistance to attend to several neighbors, so that several ambulances with medical personnel also had to appear at the place of the event.

The firefighters had to rescue the neighbors trapped on the upper floor before proceeding to put out the fire, while the toilets treated two men aged 21 and 23 and two women aged 53 and 64. All of them were admitted to the Morales Meseguer hospital affected by smoke inhalation.