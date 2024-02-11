Six people, including two children, were injured in a three-car accident on a highway in Crimea. This was reported by the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Sevastopol on Sunday, February 11.

“Today <….> on the 58th km of the Simferopol-Bakhchisarai-Sevastopol highway there was a traffic accident involving three cars. Six people were injured in the road accident, including two children,” the department’s Telegram channel states.

According to preliminary data, the driver of a KIA car, moving from Inkerman towards Bogdanova Street, when turning left, did not give way to a Volkswagen car moving in the opposite direction and collided with it. After the impact, the Volkswagen continued driving and collided with a Lada car, after which the foreign car left the roadway and overturned.

As a result of the accident, the drivers of Volkswagen and KIA, as well as four passengers of KIA, two of whom were 10 and 13 years old, were injured. The victims were taken to medical facilities.

An investigation into the accident is underway to determine the causes of the accident.

A day earlier, in the Tashtagol district of the Kemerovo region, a car collided with two buses. As a result of the accident, 14 people were injured; a criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic rules and operation of vehicles”).