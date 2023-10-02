The genre of sandbox management games based on the construction of “factories” continues to enjoy considerable success, and now the Paradox Interactive proposal is also arriving with Foundryannounced in these hours with a presentation trailer and the first details.

Foundry positions itself as a rival to Factorio and Satisfactory, which have already had considerable success on PC previously.

The game has already been made available in alpha version for a limited period of time and will return to being playable with a demo scheduled for the Autumn 2023 Steam Next Fest which will be held from 9 to 16 October.

Developed by Channel 3 Entertainment, Foundry has received the support of Paradox in terms of publishing, with the project which will therefore be published and financially supported by the label in question, giving greater scope to the game and the possibility of wider visibility.