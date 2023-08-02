Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

Split

Concert of the First General Uncertainty (EAV) in the Werl prison in 1986: drummer Anders Stenmo (2nd from left) was still a member of the band at the time. © Dieter Bauer/Imago/Archive image

The musician and filmmaker Anders Stenmo has had a decisive influence on the cult band EAV since it was founded. His former bandmate writes a farewell letter.

Vienna – The Swede and founding member of the Austrian cult band “Erste Allgemeine Verunsicherung” (EAV) Anders Stenmo died at the age of 67. Already in 1998 Stenmo suffered a sudden hearing loss and was forced to leave the band. However, he then made a name for himself as a screenwriter for, among other things, the TV series “Dolce Vita” and the crime comedy “Kisses, Schüsse, Rinderrouladen”.

Thomas Spitzer, EAV bandmate and also a founding member, published a personal farewell letter to Anders Stenmo on the group’s official website. Spitzer and Stenmo met at the Vienna Art Academy in 1977. There they also came into contact with Eik Breit. Together with Nino Holm they founded the EAV.

Anders Stenmo has died: “Indispensable co-founder” of the First General Uncertainty (EAV)

“Then there were only four,” Thomas Spitzer begins his parting words to long-term EAV drummer Anders Stenmo. What is meant are the remaining founding members of the Erste Allgemeine Verunsicherung, because two other bandmates from the founding days had died before: Walter Hammerl died in 1981 by suicide, Wilfried Scheutz in 2017 of cancer.

“As I learned this morning, the Swedish-Austrian filmmaker and screenwriter Anders Stenmo passed away,” continues Thomas Spitzer. For him, Stenmo is “not just on the side, but above all and in particular, an indispensable co-founder of the ‘Chlorpale Seven’, as which the EAV liked to describe itself in the early years”.

EAV co-founder Anders Stenmo is dead – Thomas Spitzer and fans say goodbye

Stenmo had a decisive influence on the then credo of the young SAV “Strength through Malice” through “his preference for crossing borders and his disrespect”. And also spontaneous interludes during ongoing tours, parodies and pantomime stage performances by the drummer, Spitzer reminds himself and the fans in his farewell letter.

Under the official EAV Facebook post on the death of Anders Stenmo, numerous fans expressed their condolences and shared their memories: “My heartfelt condolences! I always had a little crush on Anders when I was young!” reads one comment. “I still remember 1991 when I was with you on the Neppomuk tour in Germany as a merchandiser – a nice memory,” writes another fan. And also: “I loved hearing and seeing you, even today . I’ve grown old with you and now I see the impacts coming closer and closer”.

First General Uncertainty: “Humoristic ‘slander'” for founding member Anders Stenmo

But Thomas Spitzer concludes – in the EAV manner – with the words: “If I remember our combative comrade-in-arms and black-souled self-ironic correctly, instead of the ‘usual eulogy’, a humorous ‘slander’ (… ) more in his sense. Dear Anders! Now, in memory of you and the good times we had together, I’ll drink a few Swedish bitters and our song ‘over is’ over – see you soon, Thomas”.

He links to a video of one below Live performance the EAV where the band plays the said song. It deals with death – the chorus is: “Drink it on me something and don’t bother, what’s over, that’s over.” In hell below we’ll see each other again. The devil still has a boa place free.” (n / A)

The music world mourns: Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor died in July at the age of 56.