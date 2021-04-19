D.he founding members of the new Super League have already taken legal action, according to the AP news agency, to prevent the international associations Uefa and Fifa from interfering. This is said to have been communicated to the European Football Union and the world association in a letter. For their part, Uefa and Fifa had sharply criticized the establishment of the new league and announced that they would take all measures to prevent competition. The associations and the initiators of the new Super League were asked to comment.

The twelve clubs, including no Bundesliga club, stated that applications had been filed with the competent courts to ensure the smooth introduction and implementation of the Super League. The Uefa had threatened to exclude the clubs from the national leagues. At the beginning of the year, Fifa introduced the option of banning players from their national teams at world championships.

Praise for German clubs

Six clubs from England and three each from Spain and Italy, including Liverpool FC, Real Madrid and Juventus Turin, had published their plans for their own league more specifically than ever during the night. This would be in direct competition with the Champions League of Uefa, which sharply criticized these plans as well as the world association Fifa and several national leagues and associations.

German clubs are not among the clubs that have announced the creation of a Super League. Uefa explicitly praised this. Borussia Dortmund’s managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke emphasized that BVB and FC Bayern Munich agree on the rejection of the planned European Super League in football. Watzke stated in a statement from his club that “both German clubs that are represented on the ECA board, FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, have represented 100 percent congruent views in all discussions”.

Basically, the BVB boss emphasized again. “The members of the board of the European Club Association got together for a virtual conference on Sunday evening and confirmed that the board decision of last Friday is still valid. This decision means that the clubs want to implement the planned reform of the Uefa Champions League. It was the clear opinion of the members of the ECA Board that the plans to establish a Super League were rejected. ”In some countries the debate has already reached a political level. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the Super League plans “harmful”.

Meanwhile, it became known that the American investment bank JPMorgan is the sponsor of the newly created Super League. This was confirmed by the New York-based company this Monday. “I can confirm that we are funding the deal,” a bank spokesman told the French news agency AFP, without giving details.

Twelve top European clubs have come together in the super league. According to the founding declaration, the participants will receive “an amount of 3.5 billion euros, which is intended exclusively for the development of their infrastructure and to cushion the effects of the COVID pandemic”.