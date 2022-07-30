Today the district councilors in the Morena political party will be elected throughout the country, these will be the ones who will give way to the renewal of the party’s cadres at the national level and in the 32 states. Whoever aspires to be a state leader or member of the National Committee must participate in these Assemblies in order to be elected.

The process that Morena is experiencing is not fortuitous, it is at its best electorally, facing a weak opposition with national leaders with little legitimacy. The institutionalization stage that is about to begin in Morena consolidates its strength as a political party, although it is true that its greatest power is in the territory, in the popular classes where its electorate is concentrated, it was already pertinent that internally they consolidate their way of structure.

After these Assemblies we will be able to see not only delegates in the states, but an institutionalized party, with presidents, general secretaries, coordinators of youth, women, organization secretaries, among others.

But this brings with it an internal debate. As in all political parties, the struggle for power within the institutes is also part of the “political arena.”

In the PRI, for example, it was common to see “political groups” disputing power for the party or the portfolios and their leaders, portfolios that today, due to the political wear and tear of this party, are no longer the object of interest of these political groups. can. Except for those that do not have a budget to “operate”, in quotes.

Contrary to the moment that Morena lives today, where, within the party, there are two important currents that for some time to date have disputed political power, or better yet, have established a narrative about who has more or less right within the party today to enjoy the benefits that Morena has for those who founded this party, or who came to it as a political institute or movement.

“The founders” vs “The careerists”

Although it is true, the founders have an important point in their favor, because, from their perspective, they were the ones who, with sweat, soles and saliva, founded the foundations of a non-existent movement and that today has the political power of the entire country. .

On the other hand, the so-called careerists also affirm that without their arrival, Morena would be more than a scattered movement, without order. The institutionalization of the party and, therefore, its permanence in power, thanks to the discipline and talent in public administration that these new characters have brought to the party, is also of the utmost importance for Morena to be what it is today. .

It is something that many morenistas have already understood, this social and generational mix that strengthens Morena but that puts the main mystics of this party at risk.

Tomorrow will be an important day for Morena at the national level, let’s wait for details and who of these groups wins and loses.

For now, Ricardo Monreal, president of the Political Coordination Board of the Senate, has already denounced the exclusion of founders and militants of Morena in the process of selecting councilors. He said that today’s exercise, Saturday July 30, has its roots and called for the exclusion to stop.

This narrative struggle no longer remains only in the commentocracy, but is already taking effect with the presidential candidate raising his voice about the fact that among those who could become party leaders are registered people who until recently fought against the movement of President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The demarcation of Ricardo Monreal in this Assembly anticipates that the conflict between internal groups is red hot.

It should be remembered that in 2016, when Clara Brugada was a delegate in Sinaloa, and on the eve of the creation of the National Regeneration Movement, a group of 25 young people resigned from the party after the imposition, at that time, of Jesús Estrada Ferreiro as a candidate for the governor for this movement.

Since the Honor and Justice Commission had opened proceedings against him for demanding democratization in the processes and making a public complaint about the party management of Luis Guillermo Benítez.

Among this group of young people, headed by professor Jaime Palacios Barreda, were Juan Francisco Lara, Humberto Aramberry and Sthepany Rea, who launched a slogan against Estrada Ferreiro, “it is a matter of dignity, and history will judge us.” Regarding the political moment that the former mayor of Culiacán is experiencing today.

Could it be that history will repeat itself today?

See you next time.