Whoever wondered who was applauded for a minute before the start of the race during the Malaysian GP last Sunday: the paddock showed its respect for Dietrich Mateschitz (78), the man behind Red Bull, who died after a long illness. .

The story of Austrian Mateschitz reads like a fairy tale in the marketing world. He was a sales representative for a toothpaste brand, came across an energy drink in Thailand that was already popular there and started distribution outside Asia: Red Bull was born.

Mateschitz made a fortune with it, his net worth is estimated at 25 billion dollars. But that’s not all he achieved: he also single-handedly turned the world of sports sponsorship upside down. Not only did Red Bull work with extreme athletes, the brand also organizes events itself, which it broadcasts through its own channels around the world.

Attention shifted to mass sports such as football and ice hockey, but the brand is also active in sports that are closer to our hearts. In motocross, the brand name has been linked to the official KTM team and Red Bull is also ubiquitous in MotoGP.