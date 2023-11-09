The Spanish politician Alejo Vidal-Quadras informed the Police that the Iranian regime could be behind the shooting he suffered this Thursday in Madrid. due to his links with the opposition.

Sources of the investigation confirmed to Efe the version of Vidal-Quadras, who He reminded investigators of his deep relationship with the Iranian exile and indicated that he has “no other enemies.”

From Paris, the opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran (CNRI), with ties for years to Vidal-Quadras, described the attack as “terrorist”, after recalling the animosity towards it from the Tehran regime.

Shahin Gobadi, member of the NCRI foreign affairs committee, recalled in a statement that “the virulent enmity of the clerical regime” with Vidal-Quadras, who “He was one of the first politicians” that Tehran included on its list of terrorists.

After leaving the conservative Popular Party, The politician was one of the founders of the Spanish party Vox, of which he said years later that the CNRI would have financed 80 percent of the campaign of this right-wing formation for the 2014 European elections.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras when he assumed the leadership of Vox.

The one who was vice president of the European Parliament as a MEP of the Popular Party, after having been president of that party in Catalonia, He was shot early in the afternoon in the center of Madrid from a motorcycle and is hospitalized, in a stable condition and without life-threatening risk, waiting to undergo surgery.

The 78-year-old politician is in a Madrid hospital undergoing surgery for a double jaw fracture after being shot supposedly by a hitman who fled on a motorcycle.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras “was shot in the face around 1:30 p.m. today (Thursday) on Núñez de Balboa Street in Madrid,” said a source.

“He has been taken conscious to the hospital,” he added,

After learning about the event, numerous Spanish and European politicians, where Vidal-Quadras developed part of his career and became vice president of the European Parliament, condemned the events and asked for clarification of what happened.

“I want to convey my solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery to Alejo Vidal-Quadras,” wrote the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, in X.

“We trust that the investigation can clarify the facts as soon as possible and those responsible will be arrested,” he added.

Likewise, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, or the Italian deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, sent messages of support to Vidal-Quadras through X.

