Children may have a poster of a Lamborghini or a Ferrari hanging above the bed, but their favorite car (unbeknownst to them) is a large MPV. Entire families can travel to the South of France, including their entire contents, in these minibuses. The next generation is deprived of this pleasure, because now even the Renault Espace is no longer an MPV.

The Renault Espace was always the prototype MPV. It was therefore one of the first of its kind. In its heyday, each brand had its own passenger van, from the Seat Alhambra to the Grand C4 Picasso. Almost everyone who now participates as a full member of society has at least one good memory in an MPV.

With the previous generation, Renault wanted to respond a little more to the SUV trend, so the result was a kind of mix of a crossover and an MPV. Just not as practical as an MPV, but not as rugged as an SUV. With the new generation, Renault completely abandons the idea of ​​an MPV. The Renault Espace is now a large SUV with five or seven seats. And hey, he looks pretty good.

How big is the new Renault Espace?

The new Renault Espace is 4.72 meters long. This is more than 13 centimeters shorter than the previous generation and 14 centimeters shorter than the Grand Espace of ten years ago. The third row of seats offers 128 millimeters of room for the knees and the second row of seats can be moved. Behind the optional third row of seats you have 158 liters of luggage space. Without the third row of seats, this is 777 liters and with the second row of seats flat, you have 1,818 liters of luggage space.

215 kilos less and 200 hp

Speaking of holidays to the South of France; the Renault Espace drives 1,100 kilometers if you have a full battery and a full tank. The new SUV is indeed a plug-in hybrid. The combined power of the Espace PHEV is 200 hp and the power goes to all wheels. The price of the new Espace is not known, only that you can order the car this spring.