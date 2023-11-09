Alejo Vidal-Quadras, former president of the Popular Party (PP) of Catalonia and former vice-president of the European Parliament, was shot this Thursday (9), on a street in the center of Madrid | Photo: EFE/Javier Cebollada

Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

One of the founders of the right-wing party Vox, in Spain, was shot during an attack in Madrid, this Thursday (9), the date on which Catalan socialists and independentists signed an agreement that allows Pedro Sánchez to take office.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, who is also a former president of the PP and former vice-president of the European Parliament, was shot in the face and taken to a hospital in the capital. Authorities said he was conscious at the time of rescue.

According to the National Police, the suspect fled on a motorcycle after shooting the politician and there are still no details about the motivation for the crime. The investigation is being handled by a homicide unit.

The Madrid emergency service reported that the victim’s condition is stable.

Vidal-Quadras, 78, chaired the conservative PP party in the Spanish region of Catalonia in the 1990s and was then an MEP until 2014.

He played a notable role in Spanish politics, not only in Catalan politics, until, after a disagreement over a pact between conservatives and Catalan nationalists to govern Spain, he moved to Brussels, where, in addition to being an MEP, he was vice-president. of the European Parliament, between 1999 and 2014.

Last year he left the PP, after 30 years as a member of the party, alleging a lack of internal democracy and differences with its national leadership.