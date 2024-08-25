Rumble Founder Chris Pavlovsky Urgently Leaves EU Following Pavel Durov’s Arrest

The founder of the Canadian video hosting site Rumble, Chris Pavlovsky, left the European Union (EU) in connection with the news of the arrest of Pavel Durov. He wrote about this on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

As the businessman noted, he left Europe safely. “France has already threatened Rumble, and now they have crossed the red line by arresting Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, reportedly for not restricting freedom of speech,” he emphasized.

According to Pavlovsky, Rumble will use all available legal means to fight for freedom of speech and human rights. He expressed hope for Durov’s quick release.

Durov was detained at Paris’s Le Bourget airport late on August 24 as he stepped off a private jet that was said to have arrived from Azerbaijan.