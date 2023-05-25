IIn connection with the storming of the US Capitol two years ago, the founder of the right-wing militia Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Federal District Judge Amit Mehta remained under the prosecutor’s demand of 25 years on Thursday. Former paratrooper and later lawyer Rhodes described himself as a “political prisoner” at the trial.

He was found guilty by a jury in November of, among other things, “seditious conspiracy”. The legal term also includes attempting to overthrow the US government by force. The sentence is the heaviest in the trials of more than 1,000 people charged in connection with the attack.

Thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the House of Parliament on January 6, 2021. Their goal was to prevent Congress from confirming current President Joe Biden’s election victory. Four rioters died, as did a police officer a little later. Around 140 police officers were injured, and several have since committed suicide.

Rhodes was on the Capitol grounds but did not enter the actual building. He founded the Oath Keepers in 2009. They accuse the Washington government of violating their rights. The group focuses on recruiting police officers, soldiers and paramedics. They often appear heavily armed at demonstrations and political events.