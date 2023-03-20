Dmitry Svirgunov, co-founder of the popular Russian pop group Cream Soda, disappeared near Yaroslavl, reports Telegram-Baza channel. Presumably, he fell through the ice.

Svirgunov and his younger brother disappeared after walking along the Volga River near the village of Dievo-Gorodishche. Other people were on the ice with them. They told the rescuers that crossing the river was their friendly tradition.

On the way back, the ice could not withstand all the members of the company, five of them fell into the water. One person has died and three are missing. Rescuers managed to find the body of one of the missing, but it has not yet been identified, according to Baza.

Earlier in Moscow, a teenager drowned while trying to pull a music speaker out of a pond. Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations urgently arrived at the scene, who got the body out of the icy water.