Businessman João Amoêdo announced this Friday, the 25th, his withdrawal from Novo, the party he helped found. He had been suspended from the association since October, after declaring his vote for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round of the presidential election. “It would be inconsistent to remain in a party with which I have differences in vision, purpose and conduct,” he said.

“Over the past 33 months, under the current management, Novo has been disfigured and distanced itself from its original conception of being an innovative institution that, with a long-term vision, without worship of saviors of the homeland, represented the hope of something different in politics,” he said. “The current Novo does not comply with its own statute, equips its Ethics Commission to silence affiliates, makes coalitions only for electoral interests, idolizes representatives, does not recognize errors, attacks the constituted Powers of the Republic and encourages actions against democracy”, he said. Amoêdo ran for president for the party in 2018 and ended the race in fifth place.

Founder of the party, the businessman was heavily criticized by several supporters after declaring his vote for the PT, in opposition to the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Important members of the party, such as former presidential candidate Felipe d’Avila, openly asked for Amoêdo’s expulsion.

After d’Avila’s defeat in the first round, the party announced its neutrality and released a note releasing its members’ votes in the second round of voting. However, after Amoêdo’s statement, the president of the association, Eduardo Ribeiro, told Estadão that it was not released to support the PT candidate. According to him, in the caption there are those who vote for Bolsonaro, even if critically, and those who annul the vote.

The relationship between Amoêdo and Novo had been deteriorating for some time. In the party corridors, the interpretation is that support for the PT was just the “last straw”, given that the “marriage” had been going badly for months. The founder of the party disagreed with the elected parliamentarians on several occasions, such as when he publicly demonstrated against the release of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), while the entire group was against the arrest.