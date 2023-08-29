Billionaire Terry Gou, founder of electronics company Foxconn, announced his independent candidacy for Taiwan’s presidency on Monday. “I have decided to join the 2024 presidential race,” Gou told a news conference.

ANDThe businessman made his fortune by turning Foxconn into one of the world’s largest contractors for the manufacture of electronic devicesincluding Apple iPhones.

The presidential elections will be held in January on this self-governing island, which China considers part of its territory and does not rule out recovering it by force if necessary.

Gou’s ambitions to rule the island are long-standing, and he even sought the nomination by the main opposition Kuomingtan (KMT) party this year.

But the party opted for Hou Yu-ih, a former police chief and current mayor of New Taipei, even though he is not strong in the polls.

Analysts see it as difficult for Gou to stand out in a race that sees three opposition candidates facing off against a Democratic Progressive Party. (DPP, for its acronym in English) united and whose candidate, Vice President Lai Ching-te, leads the polls.

Gou, 72, will have to collect 290,000 signatures to register as an independent candidate, and in recent months he has held rallies throughout the island, positioning himself as a candidate who will promote peace between China and Taiwan.

“I ask the people of Taiwan to give me four years. I promise to bring peace in the Taiwan Strait for the next 50 years and lay a deeper foundation for mutual trust between the two parties,” he said at the press conference.

Links with China?

China has intensified its diplomatic and military pressure against the island since DPP President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016.

“The Democratic Progressive Party has been in power for more than seven years and has brought the danger of war to Taiwan,” criticized the billionaire.

I will never let Taiwan “become the next Ukraine,” he added, referring to Russia’s invasion of the former Soviet republic in February 2022. After Lai’s DPP, he was followed in the polls by Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), and then by the KMT’s Hou Yu-ih, a former police chief turned mayor of New Taipei City.

“In a four-way scenario, it would be highly unlikely that any opposition candidate would win the election,” said Sung Wen-ti, a professor in the Australian National University’s Taiwan studies program.

Gou’s arrival, however, “could create a new sense of urgency for the opposition to work together,” he added.

In the press conference this Monday, the billionaire stressed that the opposition should “integrate and find candidates who meet the expectations of the people.”

Foxconn has built large factories in China and critics accuse the company of maintaining good relations with Beijing.

When asked about his ties to the Chinese government, Gou replied that he had not been involved in running the company for four years. The businessman resigned as head of the company in 2019.



“I have never been under (the Chinese Communist Party’s) control… I will not be threatened,” he said.

AFP