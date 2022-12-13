The founder of cryptocurrency platform FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, detained in the Bahamas, formally responds to eight charges, including electronic fraud, money laundering and violation of political campaign finance laws.

According to the document released by the Attorney General for the Southern District of New York, which on Monday (12) requested his arrest and extradition, the eight charges are mainly related to fraud or conspiracy to defraud: FTX customers, creditors, fraud of products or securities fraud, among others.

The first charge (conspiracy to defraud customers) details that the defendant and his associates “knowingly and intentionally conceived a scheme and plan to defraud, obtain money and property through false or fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises”, and “agreed to others in deceiving FTX.com customers by misappropriating their deposits and using them to pay Alameda Research’s expenses and debts”.

Alameda Research was the investment firm created by Bankman-Fried himself, with which he allegedly used millions of dollars of FTX clients’ money without their knowledge to make risky deals.

But the charges also have a political dimension: “Committing crimes against the United States by engaging in violations of federal laws relating to the making, receipt, and communication of contributions, donations, or expenditures” incurred in federal elections, without citing the candidates who received the donations.

According to several reports in the American press, Bankman-Fried would have financed both Democratic and Republican candidates.

The Prosecution’s document concludes that the accused “will surrender to the United States any and all property, real or personal, obtained or derived from proceedings identifiable with the commission of the aforementioned crimes, including and not limited to the amount of money in American currency that represents the total income identifiable from the commission of such crimes”.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Bankman-Fried was cooperative during the arrest, according to a person close to the case, but it is not yet known when he will be extradited.

The 30-year-old businessman also faces another lawsuit, this time from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which accuses him of orchestrating a fraud against investors.

“Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards based on deception while telling investors it was one of the most secure cryptographic structures,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a statement.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11. Later, at the end of the same month, the company’s new management appeared for the first time in the bankruptcy court of the state of Delaware to start the restructuring process.

Lawyers for the new management and its current boss, John Ray, claim that a “substantial amount” of the company’s assets may have been stolen or missing.

The new management also alleged that the company had a “total absence of corporate controls” and a lack of “reliable financial information”.

The platform, which was valued at US$ 32 billion, may have more than 1 million creditors worldwide. So far, the company has admitted it owes more than $3 billion to the top 50 creditors. However, Bankman-Fried blames part of the crash on the mass sale of cryptocurrencies that took place earlier this year.