Ethereum Cryptocurrency Founder Buterin Calls Durov’s Arrest a Worrying Signal

The founder of the Ethereum cryptocurrency Vitalik Buterin called the arrest of the founder of the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov a bad and alarming signal. In his opinion, he shared on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Buterin said he had previously criticized Telegram for not taking encryption seriously, but at the same time he feared for the future of software and communications freedom in Europe.

“Given the information we have at the moment, which is that he is apparently accused of simply ‘not moderating’ and not disclosing user data, this looks very bad and alarming,” Buterin commented.

Durov was arrested at the Paris airport, where he arrived from Azerbaijan on his private jet on August 24. Durov is accused of refusing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in France, of which he is a citizen. According to local laws, he faces up to 20 years in prison.