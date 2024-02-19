Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/19/2024 – 17:11

Hirotake Yano, founder of Japanese grocery store Daiso, has died at age 80. The businessman passed away last Monday, the 12th, but the statement about his death was only confirmed this Monday, the 19th, in a statement released to the international press.

According to the statement, Yano died as a result of heart failure.

With his store selling trinkets that cost up to US$1, the businessman built an empire and achieved a fortune estimated at almost US$2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionares Index.

Born in Beijing, China, in 1943, young Yano immigrated to Japan with his family shortly after the end of the Second World War. In the country of the Rising Sun, he grew up and built his empire of cheap products.

In 1972, Yano opened the first unit of Yano Shoten, a popular products store, which sold items for 100 yen, known in Brazil as the traditional “R$ 1.99 stores”. Five years later, in 1977, Daiso was born, which would gain the international market as a cheap “trinket” store.

According to the company's website, Daiso currently has more than 5 thousand stores in operation, in 28 countries in which the business operates.

On Brazilian soil, Yano's company opened its first unit in 2011, in São Paulo. Over the years, the business expanded and opened units across the country.